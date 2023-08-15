Xbox Introduces New Strike-Based Enforcement Program

Today, Xbox has announced the implementation of a new strike-based enforcement program. This program aims to provide clarity on how Xbox enforces its community standards and allows players to track enforcement actions on their accounts.

In an interview with The Verge, Dave McCarthy, the corporate vice president of player services at Xbox, explained that the new system is focused on player transparency. It provides players with a clear understanding of their standing within the Xbox community.

Under the new system, players who violate the Xbox community standards will receive a strike. The severity of the violation determines the number of strikes and the duration of the punishment. If a player accumulates eight strikes, their account will be banned from using Xbox services like voice chat or multiplayer for a year.

McCarthy shared that only about 1 percent of the Xbox player base receives enforcement actions, and only a third of that 1 percent goes on to receive additional actions. Prior to the implementation of this program, players often expressed confusion about the varying lengths of suspensions or bans for different violations.

The new enforcement system aims to address this confusion by providing players with a better understanding of the severity of the enforcement and the cumulative effect of multiple enforcements. While Xbox will not publish a specific list of infractions and their corresponding number of strikes, a graphic included in the announcement blog post will illustrate how the number of strikes scales with escalating behavior.

The graphic reveals that profanity results in one strike, hate speech earns three strikes, and so on. It also explains the process of appeals and the decay of strikes. Players will have the opportunity to submit appeals, and successful appeals will result in the removal of applied strikes. Additionally, strikes will automatically be removed from a player’s record after six months.

This new enforcement program is part of Xbox’s ongoing efforts to promote safety and inclusivity on its platform. In recent years, Xbox has updated its community standards, released a transparency report, and introduced tools for content moderation. McCarthy emphasized the importance of player involvement in maintaining a healthy and welcoming community and encouraged players to report any inappropriate behavior, even if it is not directed towards them.

With the introduction of this strike-based enforcement program, Xbox aims to provide players with a transparent and consistent system for enforcing community standards and promoting a positive gaming environment.