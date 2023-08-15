Microsoft Introduces New “Strike” System for Xbox Account Bans/Suspensions

Microsoft has revealed a new “Strike” system for handling account bans/suspensions on Xbox. The aim of this system is to educate players about the severity of enforcement, the cumulative effects of multiple enforcements, and the overall impact on their standing within the Xbox community.

Under this system, players can now receive up to eight strikes for violations of the Xbox Community Standards. Each strike carries a penalty, ranging from a one-day suspension to a full-year suspension. Certain violations, such as hate speech, bullying, and harassment, may result in more strikes than others.

While players who are suspended will retain access to single-player experiences and purchased content, Microsoft clarifies that it reserves the right to permanently suspend all functionality of an account for the most serious violations.

To provide transparency, players can view the number of strikes they’ve received in the “enforcement history” section of their Xbox account on the website. Strikes will remain on record for six months.

According to Team Xbox, the new system aims to enhance players’ understanding of the severity and cumulative impact of enforcements. The intention is to encourage positive and appropriate engagement within the Xbox community.

Microsoft’s data indicates that in 2022, fewer than 1% of players received a temporary suspension, and only one-third of those experienced a second suspension. This suggests that players tend to learn from a single enforcement and adjust their behavior accordingly based on the Xbox Community Standards.

Overall, the introduction of the new “Strike” system is another step toward promoting a safe and respectful gaming environment on Xbox and encouraging players to engage positively with the community.

