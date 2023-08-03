Xbox Game Pass Core Begins Testing for Xbox Insiders

Xbox Game Pass Core is set to launch in over a month, but Microsoft is starting the testing phase early. Xbox Insiders in the ‘Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead’ ring can now preview Game Pass Core ahead of its full release.

During the testing period, a limited selection of the 25-game library will be available to play. However, more titles will be added when Game Pass Core officially launches on September 14th. Insiders will have the opportunity to test games like Psychonauts 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, State of Decay 2, and DOOM Eternal.

During the preview, users may encounter mixed messages as Microsoft transitions away from the ‘Xbox Live Gold’ branding. Some instances of the old branding may appear instead of Xbox Game Pass Core.

Existing Xbox Insider subscribers with an active Gold subscription will receive automatic updates for the testing phase. There is no need to take any further action to participate in the trial. At present, only four titles will be available during the Xbox Insider preview. Microsoft has already revealed 19 of the 25 games that will be available at the launch in mid-September.

Are you interested in participating in the Game Pass Core preview? Let us know in the comments if you are part of the Alpha Insider ring.