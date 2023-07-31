Final Fantasy XIV Online Coming to Xbox Series X/S, Open Beta Launching Soon

Xbox users, get ready for an explosion in your gaming backlog. It has been officially confirmed that the award-winning MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV Online, is coming to Xbox Series X/S. Brace yourself, because once you start playing, there will be no escape.

What exactly qualifies as a long game? How extensive does a game have to be in order to be considered enormous? Well, if we look at the example of Persona 5 Royal, where even after dedicating months of free time, players may not reach the end of its 100+ hour main story, we can agree that it’s pretty substantial. But how about a game that can last for literally thousands of hours?

This brings us to Final Fantasy XIV Online’s upcoming expansion, Endwalker. Although the expansion is set to launch on Series X/S during spring 2024, an open beta is on the horizon. And even if you haven’t played the game before, chances are you’ve come across the copypasta meme about its chunky free trial. Well, Xbox users will also have access to this trial.

According to Xbox Wire, the Expanded Free Trial allows new players to experience the complete A Realm Reborn storyline, as well as the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions, all the way up to level 70. There are no restrictions on playtime, giving players the opportunity to dive into the game’s vast world.

The Xbox open beta for Final Fantasy XIV Online will begin with patch 6.5x, scheduled for release in October. This eagerly anticipated event will allow Xbox users to finally join the vibrant and immersive world of Final Fantasy XIV Online. So get ready to embark on an epic adventure that will keep you entertained for countless hours.