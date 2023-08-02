Discord Launches Stream to Discord for Xbox, Allowing Direct Console Streaming

Streaming your favorite console games is about to become easier with the latest announcement from Discord. The company has revealed its rollout of Stream to Discord for Xbox, enabling users to stream games directly from their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. This marks the first time that console streaming has been made available on Discord, which was previously limited to PC and mobile gamers.

To begin streaming, Xbox users need to connect their console to Discord through the Connections menu on their desktop or mobile app. By clicking on the Xbox logo and signing into their Microsoft account, they can stream from a Voice channel by opening the Parties & Chats tab on their Xbox. From there, they can select Discord and choose the channel they wish to join. Clicking “Stream your game” will initiate the broadcast.

Stream to Discord for Xbox is not only available for Voice channels, but users can also stream in one-on-one or group direct messages by selecting “transfer to Xbox” during a call. This allows users to stream their games directly to their friends. Nitro subscribers will benefit from HD and up to 1080p quality for their streams.

Currently, Stream to Discord is accessible to Xbox Insiders, with plans to roll out to all Xbox players in the near future. Xbox Insiders can download the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Xbox store. Discord has indicated that they are still working on their Xbox integration and will be making further announcements throughout the year.