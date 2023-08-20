20 New Xbox Games Coming Next Week

Next week, Xbox gamers can look forward to the release of 20 new games. One of the highly anticipated launches is Immortals of Aveum. This game offers a mythical adventure where players must summon their power to stop the Everwar and save the realms. Pre-ordering Immortals of Aveum will give gamers access to the Purified Arclight, a unique blue sigil that enhances their abilities.

Another exciting release is No Place Like Home, a cute and relaxing simulation game. Players take on the role of Ellen Newland, a girl visiting her grandfather on Earth for one last time before moving to Mars. However, she discovers her grandpa is missing and his farm has been destroyed. The game features cleaning and farming mechanics, where players clean the world, find seeds, and grow crops. They can also explore different zones, befriend animals, and renovate their house.

Smurfs Kart is a dynamic kart racing game set in the world of Smurfs. Players can choose their favorite Smurf, customize their kart, and compete in wild races. The game offers 12 tracks inspired by the Smurfs’ universe and 12 playable characters, each with their own kart and special abilities. It can be enjoyed solo or with friends and family in split-screen multiplayer mode.

WrestleQuest combines pro wrestling and RPG fantasy. Players embark on an epic pixel-powered adventure, guided by icons like “Macho Man” Randy Savage. The game features tag team matches and takes players beyond the ring in their quest for glory.

Chess Royal is a chess game that offers a powerful AI for challenging gameplay. It also includes local multiplayer for playing against others and a variety of chess puzzles to solve. Daily puzzles are also available for chess enthusiasts.

Mirrored Souls is a puzzle platformer that follows the story of two celestial beings, Ravi and Daru, who are connected but separated in a mirrored universe. Players control both characters simultaneously to solve puzzles and explore the unique mechanics of the mirrored world.

Other games releasing next week include RedRaptor and Virgo Versus The Zodiac, offering players different genres and gameplay experiences.

These are just a few highlights of the 20 new Xbox games coming next week. Let us know which ones you’re excited about!