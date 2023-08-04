Battlefield 2042’s Launch on Xbox Game Pass a “Huge Moment” for DICE

Since Battlefield 2042 became available on Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate members through EA Play, it has consistently been among the top 40 most-played games on TrueAchievements’ gameplay chart. Despite its initial poor reception on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, the game has seen improvements with each new Season.

According to Ryan McArthur, the senior producer at DICE, the launch of Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Game Pass was a significant milestone for the team. They had marked the date on their calendar and recognized the opportunity to introduce the game to a larger player base. However, McArthur emphasized that the game needed to meet their expectations and be the best version possible.

The ongoing Seasons have been instrumental in enhancing the game. Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn is currently underway, and it includes updates and improvements to the Orbital map. McArthur highlighted the team’s commitment to not only the core aspects of the game but also the reworking of every map that was initially released.

DICE acknowledges that mistakes happen, but they are grateful for the opportunity to rectify them and showcase their best work. Players have been returning to the game, giving it another chance and expressing satisfaction with the improvements made.

In a State of Play review of Battlefield 2042, it was concluded that the game is now enjoyable and captures the essence of fun gameplay.