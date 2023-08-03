CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Two Iconic RPGs to Join Xbox Game Pass Soon

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Good news for Baldur’s Gate fans! The first two games of this beloved RPG series will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass. While Baldur’s Gate III is about to release on PC and PlayStation, Xbox users have been eagerly waiting for news about a potential release on their platform. Although there is no confirmed release date yet, the addition of the first two games to Xbox Game Pass should keep fans occupied until the third installment arrives.

Twitter user IdleSloth84, who has a reliable track record for Xbox leaks, recently shared leaked images of a notification confirming the addition of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II to the subscription service. While this news has not been officially confirmed by Xbox or Microsoft at the time of writing, it aligns with Xbox’s continuous efforts to expand the Game Pass library with more games, including those for PC users.

The inclusion of these iconic RPGs in the Game Pass collection will give Xbox fans a taste of what to expect when Baldur’s Gate III eventually arrives on their platform. As the official release of Baldur’s Gate III is imminent, with a scheduled launch today on PC, players outside the UK may already have access to the game.

In conclusion, while we await an official confirmation from Xbox or Microsoft, the leaked images suggesting the addition of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II to Xbox Game Pass are certainly exciting for RPG enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development.

