Upcoming Xbox Games to Look Forward To

If you’re an Xbox gamer, there’s plenty to be excited about in the coming months and years. With a range of indie games, RPGs, and open-world titles on the horizon, there’s something for everyone.

One highly anticipated game is Age of Mythology Retold. Building on the success of the original game, this remastered version promises updated graphics and new gameplay features. Fans of the original will surely be delighted to revisit this classic strategy game.

Another exciting title on the horizon is Everwild. Developed by the talented team at Rare, this game offers a unique and beautiful world to explore. With its stunning visuals and intriguing gameplay mechanics, it’s sure to be a hit among Xbox players.

For fans of the RPG genre, Fable is a game to watch out for. Developed by Playground Games, this new installment in the beloved franchise promises to bring back the magic and charm of the original games. With a vast open world to explore and a variety of quests to embark on, Fable is set to be a must-play for RPG enthusiasts.

Lastly, Avowed is a game that has garnered a lot of attention. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the creators of Fallout: New Vegas, this first-person RPG takes players on an epic adventure in a fantasy world. With its immersive world-building and deep narrative, Avowed is shaping up to be a game that will captivate players for hours on end.

As an Xbox gamer, these upcoming games offer a lot to be excited about. Whether you enjoy strategy games, open-world exploration, or immersive RPGs, there’s something for everyone. Keep an eye out for these titles and get ready for hours of gaming enjoyment.