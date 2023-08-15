Microsoft Announces New Additions to Xbox Game Pass for August 2023

Microsoft has revealed the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the second half of August 2023. The lineup includes two beloved indies from recent years and two highly anticipated debut titles.

The four games joining Xbox Game Pass are Firewatch, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Sea of Stars, and Gris. Subscribers will have access to these games on cloud, console, and Windows PC.

Firewatch is a critically acclaimed first-person narrative adventure game that takes place in a national park in the late 1980s. Developed by Campo Santo, the studio’s future projects have been relatively unknown since being acquired by Valve in 2018.

Gris, a stylish platformer with a melancholic atmosphere, was first released in 2018. Its beautiful visuals and emotionally evocative gameplay make it a worthwhile experience for players.

Debuting on Game Pass on its release day, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is Gun Interactive’s latest game. It follows the success of their previous title, Friday the 13th: The Game, which had to be shut down due to licensing issues. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits a slasher villain against survivors, based on a classic horror movie license.

Sea of Stars is a promising retro role-playing game with turn-based combat. Inspired by the classics of the Super Nintendo era, this game is unique in that it will be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium on its release day.

These games will become available at different times throughout the month. Firewatch arrives on August 17, followed by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on August 18. Sea of Stars will be available on August 29, and Gris on September 5.

As with every new addition, some games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass to make room for the incoming titles. On August 31, subscribers will have to bid farewell to Black Desert, Commandos 3, Immortality, Nuclear Throne, Surgeon Simulator 2, and Tinykin.