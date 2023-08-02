Celeste Joins Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Today: A Fast-Paced Platforming Adventure

Celeste, a fast-paced platforming game, has made its way to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass today. Available for players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, Celeste takes players on a thrilling journey with its compelling storyline.

The game follows the protagonist, Madeline, as she tries to overcome her inner demons by scaling a treacherous mountain. Developed by the creators of the multiplayer classic TowerFall, Celeste offers a challenging yet rewarding gameplay experience.

Celeste features a simplified control scheme, focusing on jumping, air dashing, and climbing. With over 700 meticulously designed platforming screens, players must master their skills to reach the summit of Celeste Mountain. Although deaths are inevitable, respawns are quick, ensuring minimal interruptions to the climbing adventure.

This narrative-driven single-player game has garnered positive feedback from players, holding a user rating of 4/5 stars on TrueAchievements. Completing all 30 Xbox achievements for 1,000 Gamerscore is estimated to take around eight to ten hours, offering plenty of content to engage with.

Celeste marks the first of five confirmed games arriving on Game Pass in August. Among the upcoming releases is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical horror game that promises a thrilling and terrifying experience.

Whether you’re seeking a challenging platformer with a captivating story or an adrenaline-pumping horror game, the addition of Celeste to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass provides an exciting opportunity for players to delve into these immersive titles.