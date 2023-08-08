CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Broforce Arrives on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Broforce Arrives on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass

The highly popular game, Broforce, has finally made its debut on Xbox consoles today as it joins the Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming libraries. Broforce, a side-scrolling run-and-gun platformer, allows players to take control of an “under-funded, over-powered paramilitary organization dealing exclusively in excessive force.” Each character in the game is inspired by a well-known action movie or TV icon.

The Xbox release comes with the new update called Broforce Forever, which introduces an expanded campaign, six additional playable characters, new challenge levels, and new enemy types, among other features. This update enhances the already chaotic and testosterone-filled action experience that Broforce offers.

Prior to its Xbox launch, Broforce was already included in the PC Game Pass. Players who have experienced the game through this platform might already be familiar with its intense gameplay. However, some players may also be familiar with a single unobtainable achievement in Broforce. It remains uncertain if the Broforce Forever update will address this issue.

August is a month packed with exciting additions to the Game Pass library. Apart from Broforce, other notable games arriving this month include The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Sea of Stars, and Limbo. Players can look forward to a diverse range of gaming experiences and genres within the Game Pass collection.

With its arrival on Xbox consoles and inclusion in the Game Pass libraries, Broforce now offers even greater accessibility to gamers. Whether you’re a fan of explosive action or nostalgic for classic action movie icons, Broforce promises an exhilarating and entertaining adventure.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series: A Familiar Choice

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Pokémon Presents August 2023 Recap

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Overcoming Challenges in Remote Work

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series: A Familiar Choice

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Rapid Disintegration of Sea Ice in Northeast Greenland

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

How AI Chips are Combating Overheating: A Look into Thermal Management

Aug 8, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Pokémon Presents August 2023 Recap

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments