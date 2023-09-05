Xbox Game Pass Adds Gris: A Serene and Evocative Gaming Experience

Today, players with an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription can unlock achievements for the captivating game, Gris. Following its successful launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One last year, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also enjoy Gris via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Gris explores the story of a young girl who finds herself lost in her own world, grappling with a painful experience in her life. The game beautifully portrays her journey through sorrow, which is symbolized by her dress. This dress grants her new abilities, allowing her to navigate her faded reality with ease. As the narrative unfolds, Gris undergoes emotional growth, offering players a glimpse into her changing perspective and unveiling new paths to explore utilizing her newfound powers.

Developed by Nomada Studio, Gris offers players a serene and evocative experience. The gameplay encompasses solving puzzles, navigating platforming sequences, and overcoming challenges. The delicate art style and original score contribute to the game’s overarching focus on the emotions that Gris experiences, immersing players in a world free from the anxieties of danger, death, and frustration.

As part of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, Gris joins a lineup of other fantastic games added this month. With its engaging storytelling, captivating visuals, and emotive gameplay, Gris is a standout addition to the collection of titles available through Game Pass.

