Microsoft Announces New Titles Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has revealed a lineup of new titles that will be added to Xbox Game Pass in early August. The incoming games include Airborne Kingdom, Broforce Forever, Everspace 2, and more.

Available now on Xbox Game Pass is Celeste, a platformer where players must help Madeline overcome her inner demons as she makes her way up Celeste Mountain. This game features hundreds of challenging levels and a mysterious mountain to explore.

Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass on August 3 is A Short Hike. In this game, players can hike, climb, and soar through the beautiful landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. Along the way, they can meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

On August 8, Broforce Forever will be added to Xbox Game Pass. This action-packed side-scrolling run ‘n’ gun game allows players to control a paramilitary organization and fight for freedom. The game includes an improved and expanded campaign, new unlockables, and additional levels.

Another game arriving on August 9 is Limbo, an award-winning indie adventure known for its captivating puzzles and immersive atmosphere. Players will explore dark and misty spaces while unraveling a haunting narrative.

Airborne Kingdom, a stunning city-building and management game set in the skies, will be available on Xbox Game Pass on August 10. Players can grow and fly their unique town through a wide-open landscape and restore serenity to the world below.

Finally, Everspace 2 will be added to Xbox Game Pass on August 15. This fast-paced single-player space shooter offers players challenges, loot, and a thrilling sci-fi adventure.

In addition to these new titles, Xbox Game Pass members can also enjoy FIFA 23, which now includes both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup tournaments and women’s club teams.

Players can also take advantage of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, which offer special in-game items and bonuses for games like PUBG Battlegrounds and Neverwinter.

As for Xbox Game Pass Quests, new quests are available now, featuring games that tie into the Recent Blockbusters collection. Players can earn Microsoft Reward points by completing these quests.

Lastly, a reminder that some games will be leaving the library on August 15, so players are encouraged to take advantage of their membership discount to keep these games in their library.

Overall, the upcoming additions to Xbox Game Pass in August offer a diverse range of games for players to enjoy across various genres.