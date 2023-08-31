Microsoft Introduces OneDrive Upload Feature for Xbox Captures

Microsoft is developing a new feature that will streamline the process of uploading game screenshots and video clips from Xbox consoles to OneDrive. Currently being tested by Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings, this feature allows users to upload their existing collection as well as automatically upload future captures.

The upload process is made easier with the help of a new wizard, which guides users through the steps of syncing their clips to OneDrive. Users have the option to select specific captures to upload, rather than their entire collection. Microsoft advises that if a large number of clips are being uploaded, the process may take a couple of days to complete in the background.

Once uploaded, video clips will be placed in the videos folder on OneDrive while screenshots will be stored in the pictures folder. This allows easy access to captures from various devices, including web, PC, Mac, and the OneDrive mobile app. However, it is important to note that the upload speed for video clips is still relatively slow even with a fast internet connection. Currently, 4K clips are not automatically uploaded to OneDrive during the testing phase, but Microsoft plans to enable this feature in the future.

As with other Xbox features, Microsoft typically tests them for a few months before making them available to the general public. Therefore, users can expect to see the OneDrive upload feature for Xbox captures being rolled out in the coming months.

Sources:

Article by Tom Warren on The Verge