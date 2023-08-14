Best-Selling Video Games in the UK for July 2023

Two of the best-selling video games in the UK last month were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. These games saw a surge in sales due to their matchmaking being fixed on Xbox platforms and their inclusion in the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. Modern Warfare 2 reached No.5 on the charts, while Black Ops 2 returned at No.4. They were available at discounted prices, with Black Ops 2 priced at £11.99 and Modern Warfare 2 at £12.49.

The popularity of these games had an impact on the overall chart, pushing other titles up. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 jumped to No.2 and No.3 respectively, thanks to discounts on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. FIFA 23 claimed the top spot as the best-selling game for the month.

In total, 2.36 million physical and digital AAA video games were sold in the UK during July, representing a 31% increase compared to the previous year. Of these, 1.66 million were sold via digital download stores, a significant 40% increase year-on-year, while 701,000 were sold through physical outlets, marking a 12% increase.

Hogwarts Legacy claimed the sixth position, making it the highest-charting game released in 2023. Notably, Pikmin 4 was the highest-charting title among the games released in July, reaching No.23. However, without access to the digital sales figures, it is unclear where it may have ranked if digital sales were considered.

In terms of hardware sales, games console sales in the UK experienced a 7% decline compared to the previous month, as reported by GfK panel data. Despite this, sales were still 7% higher compared to July 2022. PlayStation 5 continued to dominate the market, with July sales exceeding those of June. Xbox Series S and X secured the third position. Nintendo Switch sales, on the other hand, saw a 15% drop in July compared to the previous month, resulting in a year-to-date decline of 8.5% for the first seven months of the year.

Accessor sales reached nearly 550,000 units in July, experiencing a 3% decrease compared to June and July of the previous year. Sony DualSense controllers were the dominant choice, with the White edition reclaiming the No.1 spot from the Black version. Other popular controllers in the top ten were Xbox controllers and Turtle Beach headsets.