Call of Duty Games Dominate UK Gaming Charts in July 2023

Last month, the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale in 2023 saw a surge in sales for Call of Duty games, with several titles from the series claiming top spots on the “Top Paid Games” list. This trend has now extended to the official UK gaming charts for July 2023.

In July, two older Call of Duty games, namely 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and 2012’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, made their way into the top ten rankings. Surprisingly, they surpassed popular titles like Hogwarts Legacy, F1 23, Minecraft, Diablo 4, and even the 2022 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

However, it wasn’t all good news for Microsoft’s latest consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In the UK console charts for July, they secured the third position, experiencing a 12% decline in sales compared to June. Throughout the year, their sales have dwindled by nearly 23%.

The complete UK GSD July 2023 Top 10 (Digital + Physical) is listed below:

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

3. Hogwarts Legacy

4. F1 23

5. Minecraft

6. Diablo 4

7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022 version)

These rankings highlight the enduring popularity of the Call of Duty franchise, which continues to captivate gamers across different console generations. Did you get your hands on a classic Call of Duty game for Xbox last month? Share your thoughts in the comments below.