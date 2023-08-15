Microsoft Implements Eight-Strike Suspension Policy for Xbox Community Standards

Microsoft is introducing a new policy to enhance transparency regarding the enforcement of Xbox community standards. Effective from today, the company will be implementing an eight-strike suspension policy for violations. The severity of an infraction will determine the number of strikes applied to an account by the Xbox Safety team. Each strike will result in a suspension from Xbox’s social features.

Player suspensions will escalate based on the number of strikes received. Following two strikes, the player will face a one-day suspension. Upon accumulating four strikes, the account will be suspended for one week. If a player accumulates the maximum of eight strikes, they will be restricted from accessing multiplayer, messaging, parties, party chat, and other Xbox social features for a duration of one year.

During a suspension, players will still be able to sign in, play games that do not require Xbox online services, use certain apps, and make purchases. Xbox encourages players to report any community standards violations they encounter. The Xbox Safety team will evaluate these reports to determine the appropriate number of strikes to be included in enforcement actions.

Strikes will remain on a player’s account for six months. After the expiration of strikes, they will no longer contribute to the player’s total count. However, if a violation is considered severe or egregious by the safety team, they may issue a permanent ban, disregarding the number of strikes on the account.

Players can review their enforcement history and observe the number of strikes they have received, as well as the end date of their suspension. They also have the option to appeal against eligible enforcement actions. Microsoft aims to enhance transparency by sharing data on strikes and enforcement actions in its bi-annual Transparency Report.

It is important to note that any enforcements issued prior to today will not include strikes. However, players will still be required to complete any ongoing suspensions before full access to Xbox services is restored.

Microsoft reports that in 2022, temporary suspensions were issued to less than one percent of all players, with only a third of those players experiencing a second suspension. This latest effort by the company is part of its ongoing commitment to creating a safe and inclusive Xbox community. Microsoft has recently introduced a feature that enables users to capture and report instances of abusive or inappropriate voice chat.