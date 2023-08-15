Xbox Implements New Eight-Strike Policy to Curb Abusive Behavior

Xbox has announced the implementation of a new eight-strike policy as part of its Community Standards crackdown. The aim is to address abusive behavior within the gaming community while also educating players about their own behavior. The system, outlined by Xbox Player Services Corporate Vice President Dave McCarthy, involves issuing strikes to players who violate the platform’s Community Standards. Each strike will stay on a user’s account for six months and result in restricted access to certain Xbox social features such as messaging, multiplayer, and party chat. The duration of the restrictions will depend on the severity of the infraction. Once a user accumulates eight strikes, they will be suspended from social features for a year.

The new system aims to provide players with a clear understanding of enforcement severity and the consequences of repeated infractions. Players will be able to view their own disciplinary record, showing how many strikes they have received and the reasons behind them. The interface will also include a link to the platform’s Community Standards for users to review and prevent future offenses. Different offenses carry different numbers of strikes, similar to driver’s license point systems. Examples provided by McCarthy include profanity resulting in one strike, sexually inappropriate behavior resulting in two strikes, and hate speech resulting in three strikes. Players will also have the option to appeal strikes if they wish.

Xbox’s implementation of this new system aligns with its efforts to combat toxic gaming culture. The company’s executive vice president, Phil Spencer, has previously emphasized that Xbox is not a platform for unrestricted free speech but rather one designed for games and entertainment. These efforts come as a response to the high prevalence of harassment in online multiplayer games, with the Anti-Defamation League reporting that 83% of surveyed adult gamers experienced harassment in 2021.