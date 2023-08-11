Xbox Game Pass Perks for August 2023

The Xbox Game Pass Perks program is offering more freebies in August 2023. One of the perks is the New Heroes Starter Pack for Overwatch 2, which includes exclusive content for the game. Additionally, there is a Halo Infinite Perk that can be redeemed exclusively on the Xbox PC app.

Other perks available in August include the Resurrection Supercharge Pack for Apex Legends, which enhances weapons and legends in the game. Another perk is the Corrupted Hex Bulldog skin for Halo Infinite, which can be obtained by playing the game for four hours before August 17th.

For players looking for a new adventure, the House Baenre Intrigue Pack is available. This pack includes a House Baenre Companion Coupon Choice Pack and a Rank 3 Enchantment Choice Pack. Players can choose between various companion options or companion upgrade tokens.

Furthermore, there is a bundle that provides instant access to new heroes in the game, such as Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, Lifeweaver, and Illari. Each hero comes with a Legendary skin and other in-game cosmetics.

Lastly, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis offers items to assist players, such as N-Half Scape Dolls for revival during battles and Photon Chunks for strengthening weapons and units.

These perks can be claimed on Xbox consoles or the Xbox app for Windows 10. It’s worth noting that some of July’s Xbox Game Pass Perks are still available in August as well.

