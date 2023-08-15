Xbox Introduces New Enforcement Strike System for Improved Safety

Xbox has announced the implementation of a new enforcement strike system to enhance the transparency of its safety measures. Under this system, each instance of bad behavior will be associated with a strike of appropriate severity.

The maximum severity level is a year-long suspension from Xbox social features, such as multiplayer, messaging, parties, and party chat, after accumulating eight strikes. However, access to single-player games and purchased content will still be available. In extreme cases involving illegal activities, Xbox reserves the right to permanently suspend accounts from all activities.

After incurring two strikes, players will face a one-day suspension, while four strikes will result in a seven-day suspension. All strikes will remain on a player’s record for a period of six months.

Xbox users will now have the ability to view their enforcement history, including the impact that strikes have on their records. Additionally, family members will be able to access the enforcement history of other members within their designated group.

This update follows the introduction of voice reporting last month, which was intended to combat toxicity within the Xbox community. The aim of these new measures is to create a more secure and respectful online environment, enabling players to interact with one another without fear of harassment or bullying.

Dave McCarthy, CVP Xbox Player Services, shared the news of the strike system on the Xbox Wire blog. McCarthy expressed the company’s commitment to continuously improving safety measures and implementing new tools that empower players to engage in respectful interactions. The goal is to provide a safe space for individuals to express themselves freely online.