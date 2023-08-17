Xbox 360 Store to Shut Down on July 29, 2024

Microsoft announced that the Xbox 360 store will be closing on July 29, 2024, both on the console and the marketplace website. According to Xbox Wire, Microsoft will stop purchases of new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace on the console. They will also cease the functionality of the Microsoft Movies & TV App on the Xbox 360 console.

However, players will still be able to play Xbox 360 games and DLC that they have already purchased. These games will be playable not only on the Xbox 360 but also on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as long as they are backwards compatible. Both digitally purchased and physical copies of games will still be accessible. Even if a game has been deleted from the Xbox 360 console, it can still be re-downloaded after July 2024.

Multiplayer games on Xbox 360 will continue to be playable if the publisher supports the online servers.

Earlier this year, there was a support article on Microsoft’s website stating that the Xbox 360 store would close in May 2023. However, Microsoft clarified that it was a mistake. Now, it has been confirmed that the closure will happen next year.

This is not the only digital storefront that is closing down. Nintendo shut down the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShops in March, and Sony initially planned to close the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation Portable stores in 2021 but reconsidered their decision due to fan backlash. While the PS3 and Vita stores are still operational, the PSP store closure proceeded as planned.