Social Media Company X Allows Paid Users to Hide Verification Checkmarks

Robert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, now offers paid users the option to hide their verification checkmarks. This feature was introduced last year with the rebranding of Twitter as XBlue. The company has updated its help page for paid subscriptions, stating that while users can hide the checkmark on their profile and posts, it may still be visible in certain places and some features may reveal the user’s active subscription status. The page also mentions that certain features may be unavailable while the checkmark is hidden.

This new feature aims to allow users to enjoy subscription benefits without publicly displaying their verified account status. The option to hide the checkmark can be found in the “Profile customization” section of account settings.

Twitter had faced criticism regarding paid verification, as it was difficult to differentiate between legacy verified accounts of notable individuals and users who had paid for the checkmark. In response, the company initially removed legacy checkmarks but later reinstated them for top accounts, regardless of whether they paid for verification or not.

Since the rebranding, X has implemented several new features to enhance the platform’s user experience. These include a 10,000-character limit for posts, a 3-hour video upload limit, reduced ad frequency on the timeline, and ad revenue sharing for subscribed users to encourage greater engagement on the platform. Additionally, in May, the platform enabled encrypted direct messages for verified users.

Overall, X’s update allowing users to hide verification checkmarks provides greater control over account verification and identity disclosure, catering to the preferences of paid subscribers.

