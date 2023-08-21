Twitter Glitch Causes Broken Media and Short Links in Old Tweets

Twitter, now known as X, is currently experiencing a problem with displaying old tweets that contain media or hyperlinks. The issue was brought to light by Tom Coates and a Brazilian vtuber, @DaniloTakagi. It seems that tweets published before December 2014 are affected by this glitch.

The problem primarily involves images and links. Videos are not affected since Twitter only added native image support in 2011 and built-in videos in 2016. Links to external platforms like YouTube now appear as plain text with a t.co URL that doesn’t function.

One famous tweet affected by this glitch is Ellen DeGeneres’ selfie from the 2014 Oscars. The image in the tweet has been restored, but some replies still show broken media. This particular selfie became the “most retweeted ever” at the time, garnering over 2 million shares on the platform.

There has been no official statement from Elon Musk or X CEO Linda Yaccarino regarding the issue. However, the fact that the actual media posted in the tweets hasn’t been deleted suggests that this glitch is an error or bug rather than an intentional cost-cutting measure.

Interestingly, there is at least one other old tweeted image that still works. It is a picture posted to President Barack Obama’s account in 2012 after winning his reelection campaign, featuring a hug between him and the First Lady.

The timing of the cutoff for broken media and short links seems to align with changes Twitter made in 2016. This includes the introduction of “enhanced URL enrichment” to display previews for linked websites and native attachments that don’t count towards the character limit. The metadata for these additions began emerging in December 2014.

Twitter, or X, has not responded to requests for comment on this glitch.