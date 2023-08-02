Twitter Blue Introduces Option to Hide Verified Checkmark

One of the main features of Twitter Blue, now called “X Blue,” is the ability to obtain the coveted blue checkmark by paying for the service. However, subscribers have faced criticism for spending $8 per month or $84 per year on this feature. In response, Twitter has introduced a new option for X Blue members to hide the verified checkmark on their accounts.

The new feature is located in the “Profile customization” section of account settings. Subscribers can now find a checkbox labeled “Hide your blue checkmark” that they can activate. Once activated, the blue checkmark will no longer appear on their profiles or next to their usernames on posts. However, Twitter notes that the checkmark may still appear in some instances, and certain features may be unavailable while the checkmark is hidden.

Although Twitter has not specified which features will be affected, the platform has made several changes exclusively for paying users since Elon Musk’s involvement. These changes include increasing the character limit for paid users’ posts to 25,000 and developing new tools for long-form content publishing. Additionally, Twitter has extended the video limit to 3 hours.

For free users, Twitter has become less appealing. In July, the company announced limitations on the number of direct messages non-paying users can send in an effort to combat spam. It has also previously imposed caps on the number of tweets free users can view per day due to excessive data scraping. Initially, unverified accounts were restricted to 600 posts per day.

The capability to hide checkmarks was first discovered by app developer Alessandro Paluzzi in March. The verification process remains unchanged, requiring users to submit a government ID for authentication. However, it will no longer be immediately obvious that someone is a paying X Blue subscriber.