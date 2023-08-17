The WWE 2K23 Bad News U Pack Introduces New Roster Additions

The WWE 2K23 Bad News U Pack is now available, offering fans a range of fresh additions to the game’s roster. Players can now take on the role of legendary figures such as Wade Barrett, a five-time Intercontinental Champion and esteemed Raw commentator.

Joining Barrett is Eve Torres, a former three-time WWE Divas Champion and winner of the 2007 Diva Search. This marks her return to the WWE 2K series after a decade-long absence.

Additionally, the Bad News U Pack introduces new faces to the WWE 2K franchise. Fans can experience the talent and excitement of rising stars Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer, and Damon Kemp, who make their debut appearances in the game.

The DLC also includes nearly 50 fresh moves and taunts from these Superstars. These can be utilized not only by the featured characters but also by custom created superstars in the game’s Creation Suite.

Players have the option to purchase the DLC individually for $9.99 or along with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, or Icon Edition of WWE 2K23.

In other news, patch 1.16 for WWE 2K23 was recently released. This update provides support for the Bad News U Pack and addresses various reported concerns. For example, it resolves issues with “The Silencer” move not consuming a signature/Finisher stock and improves saving consistency when editing divisions in the Universe mode. It also tackles concerns related to superstar duplication during the creation of Mixed Gender Tag matches.

Furthermore, 2K has announced the WWE 2K23 Hall of Champions Invitational. This tournament will see eight WWE 2K NextMaker content creators teaming up with community members for a tag team competition. Aspiring participants can submit their entries via social media, showcasing their originality, creativity, passion, and WWE 2K23 skills. Selected community members will have the opportunity to team up with NextMakers and progress through online rounds to reach “The Finals,” a physical event.

Lastly, WWE 2K23’s MyFACTION game mode will feature new card collections. The Danger Zone Series 2 collection will be available on August 25, followed by the Payback collection on September 1. The game will also host a special event called Evolution Hurts Live Event Faction Focus, centered around the Hurt Business faction, from August 18 to September 5. Players will be challenged with specific cards to unlock a Diamond Bobby Lashley reward. Additionally, the Ultimate Needle Movers event featuring Rhea Ripley will take place from August 26 to September 5, offering a Diamond Chyna apex reward card. More Live Events are scheduled for the summer and fall.