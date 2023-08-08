List of Achievements in the Game

– GamerscoreSecret Achievement: Continue playing to unlock this achievement. (5)

– Sharp Dressed Man: Fill every equipment slot on one character (5)

– Smack Talker: Generate a total of 20 Hype through pre-match smack talk (20)

– Tag Team Tough Guy: Perform 25 Tag Team Gimmicks (5)

– Slam, Slam, SLAM: Perform 5 Triple Tag Team Gimmicks (5)

– Impeccable Timing: Nail 50 button prompts during combat (5)

– Nailed it!: Nail 200 button prompts during combat (5)

– Third Time’s a Charm: Let an enemy kick out twice before pinning them on the third attempt (30)

– Down for the three count!: Pin 10 different enemies (5)

– The Thrill of Victory: Win 100 battles (5)

– Toy Craftsman: Craft 1 Item (5)

– Santa is missing an elf: Craft 15 Items (5)

– Purse Snatcher: Steal 10 Items (5)

– Mugger: Steal 25 Items (10)

– Hype Type Stripes: Generate Hype with every Hype Type variant (10)

– Stylin’ . . .: Find 10 Walk On customization options (5)

– . . . and profilin’: Find 30 Walk On customization options (15)

– Walk On Collector: Find all of the Walk On customization options (30)

– It’s Transmorphing Time!: Find all of Vanetta’s transformations (20)

– Signature Move: Use a Wrestler Summon (15)

– Iconic Gear Afficianado: Collect 1 piece of legendary Wrestler gear (15)

– A wise man has many advisors: Get 1 legendary Wrestlers as a manager (15)

– Brainbuster Trust: Get all legendary Wrestlers as managers (15)

– Super Slam Bros: Do a Tag Team Gimmick with every combination of characters (10)

– Threes a Crowd: Perform all Triple Team Gimmicks (10)

– ALL THE POTS: Break 200 breakable objects (15)

– Gossiper: Talk to 65 different NPCs (10)

– Ringside Support: Use manager gimmicks 10 times (10)

– Money to Burn: Spend 50,000 Slambucks (10)

– I prefer the term “treasure hunter”: Steal 10 Rare Items (10)

– Rare Form: Get 50 Rare Drops (10)

– Multikill!: Defeat 5 enemies with one maneuver (30)

– Toys don’t bleed on my watch!: Heal a total of 5,000 HP (5)

– Laser Sight: Get 10 critical hits (10)

– Sniper Scope: Get 20 critical hits (15)