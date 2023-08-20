WoW Classic to Introduce Random Dungeon Finder and Quest Tracker in Wrath of the Lich King Classic Update

WoW Classic players will soon have access to a highly requested feature – the Random Dungeon Finder. The feature, initially excluded from the throwback MMORPG at launch by Blizzard, will make its way to WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic in an upcoming update. During a WoW Community Council live chat, Blizzard developers addressed various concerns raised by Community Council members about the state of WoW Classic Hardcore and Classic in general.

Lead WoW Classic engineer Nora Valletta acknowledged the community’s desire for the Random Dungeon Finder, especially while leveling, and confirmed its introduction. Valletta stated, “We agree that that experience in particular can be better, so we do think now’s the time. We will soon be bringing Random Dungeon Finder to Wrath of the Lich King Classic.”

The decision to exclude the Dungeon Finder initially was to maintain the essence of Classic. However, players who prefer the social engagement aspect can still approach dungeons in that manner. The Random Dungeon Finder will make it easier for those who simply want to relive the World of Warcraft experience without the hassle of finding dungeon companions.

In addition to the Random Dungeon Finder, the Default Quest Helper will also be reintroduced. Senior producer Josh Greenfield mentioned that the quest tracker would likely be included in the next patch. This feature will aid players in organizing and keeping track of their quests in a more efficient manner.

These new additions are considered quality-of-life improvements that enhance the gameplay experience without compromising the nostalgic feel of WoW Classic. Players are encouraged to try the new mode regardless of their skill level and are reminded of the challenge in WoW Classic Hardcore.

