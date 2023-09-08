CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

The Transformative Impact of Digital Public Infrastructures in India

Sep 8, 2023
India’s Digital Public Infrastructures (DPIs) have received international praise from the World Bank for their transformative impact over the past decade. The World Bank document, prepared as part of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, acknowledged the efforts of the Narendra Modi-led government in implementing DPIs and highlighted the crucial role of government policy and regulation in shaping this landscape.

One of the remarkable achievements highlighted in the report is India’s rapid progress in financial inclusion. The Jan Dhan Yojana (JAM) Trinity, which consists of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Aadhaar, and mobile numbers, played a vital role in increasing financial inclusion rates. In just six years, India managed to elevate its financial inclusion rate from 25% in 2008 to over 80% of adults. This significant leap shortened the journey towards financial inclusion by up to 47 years, primarily attributed to the influence of DPIs.

While DPIs played a crucial role in achieving this feat, the report also acknowledges the importance of other ecosystem variables and policies. These include interventions to create a more enabling legal and regulatory framework, national policies to expand account ownership, and the utilization of Aadhaar for identity verification.

India’s DPIs have not only transformed the public sector but also enhanced efficiency for private organizations. Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) reported positive impacts such as an 8% higher conversion rate in SME lending, a 65% reduction in depreciation costs, and a 66% decrease in fraud detection expenses.

The success story of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was also highlighted in the report. In May 2023 alone, there were over 9.41 billion UPI transactions valued at about ₹14.89 trillion. For the fiscal year 2022–23, the total value of UPI transactions nearly reached 50% of India’s nominal GDP. The UPI-PayNow interlinking between India and Singapore, operationalized in February 2023, has facilitated faster, cheaper, and more transparent cross-border payments, aligning with the G20’s financial inclusion priorities.

In conclusion, India’s DPIs have played a pivotal role in accelerating financial inclusion and transforming both the public and private sectors. The digitization efforts, combined with supportive policies and regulations, have propelled India’s progress in a fraction of the time it would have traditionally taken. The success of initiatives like the JAM Trinity and UPI demonstrate the power of digital infrastructure in driving economic growth and inclusivity.

Sources:
– World Bank document prepared as part of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion

By Robert Andrew

