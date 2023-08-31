World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank to Deepen Cooperation on Western Hemisphere Development

The World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have announced plans to strengthen their collaboration on development efforts in the Western Hemisphere. The four-year agreement, which will be signed on Thursday, aims to address key issues such as the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, enhancing Caribbean disaster resilience, and promoting digital access throughout Latin America.

This agreement follows a commitment made by World Bank President Ajay Banga and IDB President Ilan Goldfajn in June during a joint trip to Peru and Jamaica. The leaders recognized the need for increased cooperation and decreased competition between the two institutions in order to mobilize financial resources for development projects. They also acknowledged the urgent need to combat climate change and other global crises.

The memorandum of understanding between the World Bank and IDB outlines various areas of collaboration. It calls for joint planning and execution of programs and activities related to common interests. Additionally, the two institutions will work together on research, conferences, training seminars, and the dissemination of information. They have also committed to exploring partnerships with other entities, including the private sector, to leverage resources and achieve shared objectives.

The enhanced cooperation between the World Bank and IDB reflects a recognition of the interconnectedness of development challenges in the Western Hemisphere. By joining forces, these institutions can pool their expertise and resources to achieve greater impact in areas crucial to the region’s sustainable development.

Sources:

– Article by David Lawder in Reuters

– World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank memorandum of understanding

(This article is a summary based on the original source article and additional information.)