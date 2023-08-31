World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank Deepen Cooperation for Western Hemisphere Development

The World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have announced plans to strengthen their collaboration on development efforts in the Western Hemisphere. Under a four-year agreement, the two institutions will work together on initiatives such as the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, enhancing Caribbean disaster resilience, and improving digital access across Latin America.

The memorandum of understanding aims to facilitate joint programs and activities in areas of common interest, as well as collaboration in research, conferences, training seminars, and information dissemination. The agreement also emphasizes the importance of partnering with other entities, including the private sector, to leverage resources and pursue shared goals.

The decision to deepen cooperation comes after World Bank President Ajay Banga and IDB President Ilan Goldfajn made a joint trip to Peru and Jamaica earlier this year, during which they expressed their commitment to collaborate more and compete less on projects. Both institutions are keen to scale up financing for development and address global challenges such as climate change.

The focus areas of this collaboration include the preservation of the Amazon rainforest. The World Bank and IDB will combine their expertise to support countries in transitioning to net-zero deforestation while promoting sustainable livelihoods for local communities. Efforts will be made to assist the issuers of “Amazonia bonds,” which have interest rates tied to rainforest preservation and clean energy targets. These financial instruments aim to provide alternative economic growth opportunities for countries in the Amazon basin.

Furthermore, the institutions aim to work together to enhance disaster resilience among Caribbean island countries. Cooperation will involve supporting catastrophe bonds that offer insurance payouts in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes. Caribbean countries will receive assistance in designing national risk financing strategies and developing their own internal mechanisms for managing hazards.

The third key area of cooperation is improving digital services access across Latin America and the Caribbean. The institutions will collaborate on expanding internet connectivity in rural areas and fostering efforts to provide connected schools for all, promoting access to education. Opportunities for private sector investment in digital infrastructure and affordable mobile devices will be explored.

This enhanced partnership between the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank reflects their shared commitment to tackling pressing regional challenges and achieving their common development goals. By leveraging each institution’s strengths and resources, they aim to have a greater impact in addressing sustainability, resilience, and inclusive growth in the Western Hemisphere.

Sources:

– Reuters