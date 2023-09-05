Producer Toshihiro Nagoshi Open to Working on F-Zero GX Again, Hopes for Future Return

It has been over 20 years since the release of F-Zero GX on the GameCube, and fans of the futuristic racing game have been eagerly awaiting a series reboot. Toshihiro Nagoshi, the former SEGA producer who worked on the title, recently shared his thoughts on the project and expressed his willingness to work on it again in the future.

In an interview with VGC, Nagoshi revealed that F-Zero GX holds a special place in his heart and taught him how to create a high-quality game that satisfies the fanbase. He expressed his nostalgia for the game and stated that if given the opportunity, he wouldn’t mind working on it again.

While Nagoshi had previously expressed his interest in working on F-Zero GX again in 2021, it seems that this hope has yet to come to fruition. However, the game was well-received upon its release, with its continuation of gameplay from its predecessor and the addition of a story mode. Many consider it to be one of the best entries in the F-Zero series.

As fans eagerly await news of a potential reboot or sequel, Nagoshi’s willingness to work on the title again is undoubtedly exciting. Whether or not it will happen ultimately depends on Nintendo’s decision. Only time will tell if F-Zero GX will make a comeback, but the enthusiasm from both Nagoshi and fans is certainly there.

