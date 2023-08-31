Tips for Successfully Handling Commissions as an Artist

Handling commissions as an artist can be a challenging task, as it involves working on a commission-based job and bringing someone else’s creative vision to life. In order to ensure a smooth process and avoid miscommunication and inefficiencies, it is important to establish a solid workflow that works for both you and your clients.

One tip shared by leading artists is to start small when taking on commissions, working with only a few clients at first to prevent becoming overwhelmed. It is also crucial to determine your timescales and pricing before starting a project. Understand that working with clients may take longer than working on non-commissioned pieces, as there may be requests for revisions and delays in feedback. Take these factors into account when calculating your pricing.

Syd Mills, a full-time freelancer, recommends building your pricing around the expectation that you deserve a living wage for your work. She advises understanding exactly what the client is looking for before setting a price, considering factors such as the number of characters, cropping, outfit or armor, accessories, and environment. If your quote exceeds a client’s budget, you can offer a lower price for a simpler artwork.

Clear communication throughout the commission process is crucial. Indiana Acosta, a freelance character illustrator, suggests using an onboarding document to introduce clients to your process. This document should outline the information you require, provide examples of sketches at different stages, and establish the terms of service. Acosta also maintains regular communication with the client to ensure that the artwork aligns with their needs.

Maintaining control over the terms of your projects can be beneficial, especially in private commissions. Devin Elle Kurtz, a freelancer in animation, gaming, and publishing, emphasizes the importance of holding onto as many rights as possible. This includes the right to post the final work on your website and, if applicable, additional rights such as publishing or printing rights.

In conclusion, successfully handling commissions as an artist involves starting small, establishing clear pricing and timescales, maintaining effective communication, and negotiating for favorable terms. By implementing these tips shared by leading artists, you can ensure a smooth and successful commission process.

