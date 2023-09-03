The Rise of Digital Real Estate: How Technology is Transforming the Industry

In an increasingly digital world, industries of all types have had to adapt to the changing landscape. The real estate industry is no exception. As more and more homebuyers turn to the internet to search for their dream homes, real estate agents like David Foster have embraced digital technology as a way to reach a wider audience and provide a unique selling experience.

With 97% of homebuyers using the internet to search for homes, it’s no wonder Foster decided to go digital. After a career in the printing industry, he found himself needing to start over at the age of 57. A friend suggested he consider real estate, and Foster quickly realized the potential of using videos to showcase properties.

Starting with simple videos shot on his phone, Foster gradually honed his skills and began producing high-quality videos that truly showcased the homes he was selling. He even embraced virtual showings, using Zoom to give potential buyers a virtual tour of a property. The result? Foster received eight offers on one home and successfully sold it.

While virtual tours and high-resolution photos have become common in the industry, Foster believes that the interactive nature of his videos sets him apart. According to data from the National Association of Realtors, homeowners are more likely to list with an agent who uses video. Yet, only 9% of realtors create listing videos, leaving an opportunity for agents like Foster to stand out.

However, creating videos is not without its challenges. It requires time, equipment, software, and editing skills. Foster spends about five hours editing a three- to five-minute video, and hiring a professional editor can be costly. Nonetheless, Foster’s investment in videos has paid off, as his business continues to grow exponentially.

Foster recognizes that social media plays a crucial role in reaching potential buyers. He utilizes platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn to share his content and engage with his audience. Rather than focusing solely on real estate, Foster understands the importance of providing entertaining content that captivates viewers.

Digital real estate is still a relatively new concept in Maine, with less than 10% of high-end listings having custom walk-through tours. However, Foster’s success and the growing demand for video content suggest that more agents will follow suit in the future.

In the end, Foster’s decision to embrace digital technology has not only allowed him to continue his career but has also propelled him to new heights in the industry. He serves as an inspiration to real estate agents everywhere, showing them the power of technology in transforming their businesses.

