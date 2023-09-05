Rhode Island Man Accused of Defrauding Nonprofit of Over $100k Worth of Computers

Jonathan Alexander Mateo, a 38-year-old man from Riverside, Rhode Island, is facing charges for allegedly defrauding a Massachusetts nonprofit organization out of more than $100,000 worth of computers. The nonprofit in question is MassChallenge, an organization that assists entrepreneurs, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

During his employment at MassChallenge between October 2020 and September 2022, Mateo reportedly used the organization’s American Express card to purchase 142 Apple laptop computers. However, when MassChallenge conducted an audit in March, they were only able to account for 24 of the computers. The organization attempted to contact Mateo, who had already left MassChallenge, but were unable to reach him. Investigators are currently looking into the possibility that Mateo used the proceeds from the stolen computers to pay restitution related to a similar scheme in Rhode Island.

In a separate case from 2019, Mateo, who was an employee of Upserve, Inc. in Providence at the time, used the company’s credit card to buy multiple Apple computers. It was later discovered that Mateo sold at least one of these computers on eBay. In that case, Mateo pleaded guilty to embezzlement, fraudulent use of credit cards, and larceny over $1,500.

Mateo is scheduled to appear in court in September to face the charges related to the alleged fraud at MassChallenge.

