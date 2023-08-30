53% of American Digital Nomads Choose to Stay within US Borders, Reports Reveal

A recent report published by MBO Partners has uncovered an interesting trend among American digital nomads. Contrary to popular belief, 53% of these remote workers are opting to keep their work-travel lifestyle exclusively within the borders of the United States. This challenges the notion that being a digital nomad requires traveling outside one’s home country.

The report also highlights a significant increase in the number of digital nomads in the US. Approximately 17.3 million American workers now identify as digital nomads, marking a 2% increase from the previous year. This surge in the digital nomad lifestyle can be attributed to the decreasing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing willingness of older workers to embrace remote work arrangements.

Notably, the age demographics of digital nomads are shifting. The percentage of Gen Xers and Baby Boomers engaging in the digital nomad lifestyle has risen from 36% in 2022 to 42% in 2023. This indicates that older professionals are also finding value in the freedom and flexibility of working remotely while traveling.

The report delves into the concept of “hidden nomads,” referring to digital nomads with traditional jobs who are able to maintain their nomadic lifestyles without their employers’ knowledge. According to the report, 14% of digital nomads with traditional jobs reported that their employers are unaware of their nomadic status. Furthermore, 18% of these workers have obtained permission to work remotely despite the absence of an official company-wide digital nomad policy.

The rising popularity of digital nomadism is not limited to the United States. Globally, 58 countries have already introduced special digital nomad visas and programs, demonstrating the growing acceptance and recognition of this lifestyle. This trend not only reflects the changing nature of remote work but also has the potential to impact policies at major US metro centers and local economies that are eager to attract traveling workers.

As digital nomadism continues to gain traction, the future of work may be shaped by the interplay between location independence, community engagement, and the demand for better work-life balance. Employers and policymakers alike will need to adapt to this evolving trend to create an environment that supports the needs and aspirations of digital nomads.

