Wordle: The Daily Word Guessing Challenge

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 20, 2023
Players of Wordle aim to guess a 5-letter word within six attempts. Each day, a new word is presented for players to unravel. The rules of the game are similar to Scrabble, allowing only valid English words for both guesses and the final word.

When a player correctly matches a letter in the right position to form the correct word, the corresponding square turns green. However, if the guessed letter exists in the word but is not in the correct position, the square turns yellow. Incorrect letters are indicated by turning grey, aiding in the process of elimination for the six attempts.

For those who are facing difficulties, here are some tips to assist in cracking today’s Wordle challenge: The word begins with the letter “Q” and ends with the letter “T.” It contains two vowels. The word represents a task or mission involving the search for something.

If you’ve given up on today’s game, the answer is revealed as “QUEST.” Wordle, initially created by software engineer Josh Wardle, gained widespread popularity and was subsequently sold to the New York Times. Wardle expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the game, sharing stories of how Wordle brought joy, united distant family members, sparked friendly rivalries, and even supported medical recoveries. However, he also acknowledged feeling overwhelmed by the game’s immense success.

Wordle has become a daily challenge worldwide, captivating players with its engaging word guessing pursuit.

