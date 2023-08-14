The Wordle Game: Tips and Today’s Word

The aim of the game is to find a 5-letter word in only six attempts. Users are given a new word to guess daily. The rules of the game are similar to Scrabble, where only real words are allowed for both guesses and the final result.

If a letter is in the correct spot and forms the correct word, the square turns green. If the guessed letter is in the word but not in the right spot, the square turns yellow. Incorrect letters turn grey to facilitate the process of elimination within the six tries.

For today’s Wordle, the word starts with the letter S and ends with the letter Y. It has only one vowel and is used to describe something that is long.

The answer for today’s Wordle is SNAKY.

The game was created by software engineer, Josh Wardle, who sold the popular word game to the New York Times after it gained worldwide popularity. Wardle expressed his awe at the response from players and the joy the game has brought to many. He also mentioned the overwhelming nature of the game’s success.

