The Solution to Wordle #781: LOVER

Today’s Wordle answer is a 5-letter word that starts with the letter L. If you were trying to solve Wordle #781, the correct answer is LOVER. Don’t worry if you didn’t guess it this time, as there will be a new Wordle puzzle for you to tackle tomorrow.

Wordle, originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, has gained worldwide popularity, with thousands of people playing it daily. It became so popular that it was acquired by the New York Times. There are also alternative versions of Wordle created by fans, such as Squabble, Heardle, Dordle, and Quordle.

If you’re looking for strategies for tackling Wordle, one tip is to choose a starting word that includes at least two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N. This can help you narrow down the possibilities and find the solution faster.

Wordle used to have an archive of past puzzles, but it has since been taken down at the request of the New York Times. The Times has made changes to Wordle, including updating the word list, which can occasionally result in two different acceptable answers for a puzzle. To avoid confusion, it’s recommended to refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

So, get ready for the next Wordle challenge and check back for more helpful hints to guide you along the way! And if you’re a fan of word games, be sure to explore other options like the best word games to play in real life.