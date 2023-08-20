New Wordle Puzzle: Tips, Tricks, and the Solution

Today is Sunday and that means a new Wordle puzzle is here to kick off your weekend. If you prefer to solve it yourself, we have some clues, tips, and strategies to assist you.

Wordle was originally created as a gift by engineer Josh Wardle for his partner. Since then, it has become a global phenomenon with thousands of people playing it every day. Other versions of the game, like Squabble and Heardle, have also been created by fans. The New York Times even purchased Wordle, and there are TikTok creators who livestream themselves playing.

For those looking for today’s answer, the solution for August 20’s Wordle puzzle is revealed at the end of this article. However, if you want to solve it on your own, keep reading.

To have a good start in Wordle, choose a word that brings you joy. If you prefer a strategic approach, select a word with at least two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

Unfortunately, the Wordle archive, which used to be accessible to everyone, has been taken down at the request of the New York Times. As for the difficulty level of Wordle, it hasn’t gotten any harder since its inception. However, if you’re seeking more of a challenge, you can activate Wordle’s Hard Mode.

Occasionally, Wordle accepts two different answers in a day. This is because the New York Times has made changes to the game after acquiring it. Refreshing your browser before starting a new puzzle can help avoid any confusion.

Today’s Wordle answer is a five-letter word that starts with the letter Q. There are no double letters in today’s answer.

And now, the moment you’ve been waiting for. Today’s Wordle solution is… QUEST. If you didn’t guess it, don’t worry. There will be a new Wordle puzzle for you to tackle tomorrow and we’ll be back with more hints and guidance.