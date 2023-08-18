Tips and Tricks for Solving Wordle

It’s Friday, and that means a new Wordle puzzle is here to kickstart your weekend. If you’re looking for today’s answer, keep reading for some clues, tips, and strategies to assist you.

Wordle was originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner. It quickly became a global phenomenon, with thousands of people playing every day. Variations like Squabble, Heardle, Dordle, and Quordle emerged, adding new twists to the game. Wordle became so popular that it was eventually purchased by the New York Times, and even TikTok creators live stream themselves playing.

When selecting a starting word for Wordle, choose one that brings you joy. If you want to be strategic, consider picking a word with at least two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

Unfortunately, the archive of past Wordle puzzles is no longer available for public access. It was taken down at the request of the New York Times, which acquired Wordle.

Wordle’s difficulty level has not changed over time. However, if you’re seeking a challenge, you can activate Hard Mode. The New York Times has made updates to Wordle, including adding its own word list, which may result in rare instances where two different answers are acceptable. To avoid confusion, refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

Today’s Wordle solution is a 5-letter word that starts with the letter E. It does not contain any double letters.

Not to worry if you didn’t solve today’s puzzle, as a new one will be available tomorrow. Stay tuned for more helpful hints to guide you through the Wordle journey.