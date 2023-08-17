CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Wordle: Tips, Origins, and Answers

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
Wordle: Tips, Origins, and Answers

It’s Thursday, and that means a new Wordle puzzle awaits. If you prefer to solve it yourself, keep reading for helpful clues and strategies. Wordle was originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, but it quickly became an international sensation. Thousands of people worldwide play Wordle daily, and fans have even created their own versions like Squabble and Heardle.

Wordle’s popularity grew so much that it was eventually acquired by the New York Times. TikTok creators also livestream themselves playing the game. Unfortunately, the archive of past Wordle puzzles is no longer available at the request of the New York Times.

Is Wordle getting harder? In reality, it hasn’t become any more difficult since its inception. However, if you’re seeking a bigger challenge, you can activate “Hard Mode.” Occasionally, Wordle accepts two different answers in a day due to changes made by the New York Times. To prevent confusion, it’s recommended to refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

Today’s Wordle answer is a 5-letter word that begins with the letter A. It is “AMISS.” If you didn’t solve it this time, don’t worry. Tomorrow brings a new Wordle puzzle for you to enjoy with more hints to help you along the way.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Woot

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Messenger: From Rejected Pitch to Acclaimed Metroidvania

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Overwatch 2 Collaborates with Korean Glasses Company for New D.Va Skin

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Waven: A New Tactical RPG Game from Ankama Games

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Reaches Moon’s Orbit

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Hubble Tension: Unraveling the Mystery of the Universe’s Expansion

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

North Korea Preparing for Missile Launch and Satellite Launch, Spy Agency Warns

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments