Wordle: Tips, Origins, and Answers

It’s Thursday, and that means a new Wordle puzzle awaits. If you prefer to solve it yourself, keep reading for helpful clues and strategies. Wordle was originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, but it quickly became an international sensation. Thousands of people worldwide play Wordle daily, and fans have even created their own versions like Squabble and Heardle.

Wordle’s popularity grew so much that it was eventually acquired by the New York Times. TikTok creators also livestream themselves playing the game. Unfortunately, the archive of past Wordle puzzles is no longer available at the request of the New York Times.

Is Wordle getting harder? In reality, it hasn’t become any more difficult since its inception. However, if you’re seeking a bigger challenge, you can activate “Hard Mode.” Occasionally, Wordle accepts two different answers in a day due to changes made by the New York Times. To prevent confusion, it’s recommended to refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

Today’s Wordle answer is a 5-letter word that begins with the letter A. It is “AMISS.” If you didn’t solve it this time, don’t worry. Tomorrow brings a new Wordle puzzle for you to enjoy with more hints to help you along the way.