Wordle: Tips and Tricks to Solve Today’s Puzzle

Today’s Wordle puzzle is here, and we’re here to help you solve it. If you prefer to figure it out yourself, keep reading for some clues and strategies. Wordle was originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift and has become a global phenomenon, with various versions like Squabble and Heardle. The game gained so much popularity that it was even purchased by the New York Times.

To start off, the best Wordle starting word is the one that brings you joy. However, if you want to be strategic, choose a word with multiple vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

Did you know that the entire archive of past Wordle puzzles used to be available? Unfortunately, it has been taken down at the request of the New York Times. As for the difficulty level, Wordle hasn’t become harder over time. If you’re up for a challenge, you can turn on Wordle’s Hard Mode.

Occasionally, Wordle may accept two different answers in a day due to changes made by the New York Times. To avoid confusion, refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

And now, for the answer to today’s Wordle. The word is “SCRUB.” Remember that a scrub can also be known as a “busta.” Don’t worry if you didn’t guess it this time, there’s always a new Wordle to try tomorrow.

So, give it your best shot and enjoy playing Wordle!