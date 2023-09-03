We’ve Got the Solution to Wordle and Some Helpful Hints

If you’ve been trying to crack the Wordle puzzle but can’t quite figure it out, we’re here to help. We’ll not only provide you with the answer to the latest Wordle challenge but also share some hints to assist you in solving it yourself.

Let’s begin with a quick reminder of yesterday’s Wordle answer, which was “onion.” Today’s answer is definitely not “onion,” so keep that in mind as you make your attempts.

Now, here are three hints that might steer you in the right direction without revealing the answer. First, today’s Wordle ends with the letter T. Second, the word uses the same vowel twice. Finally, the puzzle implies a sense of anticipation or excitement towards a specific event, action, or outcome.

If you’re still unable to find the solution, don’t worry. You can find today’s Wordle answer below.

Today’s Wordle answer is “AWAIT.” According to ChatGPT, “await” means to wait for something or someone with expectation, anticipation, or readiness. It signifies looking forward to a particular event, action, or outcome. When you’re awaiting something, you’re prepared or expectant for it to happen. This term commonly describes patiently waiting for a moment, an event, a decision, or a person to arrive.

To improve your chances of success in future Wordle challenges, here are some tips. Begin with a word that contains as many vowels (A, E, I, O, U) as possible, as your first guess is crucial. Avoid words with double letters to maximize your chances. The goal is to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains and then gradually add common consonants to narrow down the possibilities.

For your second word, focus on commonly used consonants such as R, S, and T. Avoid reusing any letters from previous rounds that appeared as gray, as they are confirmed not to be in the word.

Now that you have the answer, definition, and some helpful tips, you’re ready to tackle tomorrow’s Wordle challenge. For more word games similar to Wordle, check out our recommendations.

