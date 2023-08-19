Wordle: The Popular Word Game Born During Lockdown

Wordle, a popular word game, was created by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, during the coronavirus lockdown. Wardle initially made the game for himself and his partner to enjoy. In October 2021, he released Wordle to the public, and it quickly gained a dedicated following in English-speaking countries.

Players of Wordle began sharing their results and discussing strategies on social media. The game caught the attention of The New York Times, who purchased it in January 2022 for an undisclosed amount, although the game remains free for users.

Erhan Aslan, an applied linguistics professor at the University of Reading in the UK, provided advice for Wordle players. He emphasized the importance of choosing the right starting word, recommending words that include commonly used vowels and consonants, such as “e,” “a,” “r,” and “t.” Aslan also suggested using phonics knowledge to narrow down possible words as players receive feedback from their guesses.

Newsweek provided hints to solve a specific Wordle puzzle, such as the presence of repeated letters, the number of vowels, and the theme related to volcanoes. In one instance, the answer was “magma.”

Wordle offers an engaging challenge for players to improve their performance over time. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “magma” as molten rock material within the Earth, which results in the formation of igneous rock when it cools. Wordle continues to captivate players as they strive to solve its puzzles and enhance their word skills.