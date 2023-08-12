Wordle: A Global Sensation Born During Lockdown

Wordle, a popular word-guessing game, originated during the coronavirus lockdown. Created by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle, the game was initially intended for personal enjoyment with his partner. However, in October 2021, Wordle was released to the public and quickly became a global sensation. Players began sharing their Wordle scores on social media and discussing strategies to find the correct answer.

In January 2022, The New York Times acquired Wordle for an undisclosed amount. Despite the acquisition, the game remains free to play. Erhan Aslan, an applied linguistics teacher at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some advice to Wordle players. He emphasized the significance of choosing an appropriate starting word, suggesting words with commonly used vowels and consonants to increase chances of success.

Wordle challenges players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. A hint is provided each round to help narrow down the options. Players must analyze and eliminate words based on feedback received. The objective is to find the correct word through a process of trial and error.

Newsweek has published hints and tips to assist players in solving Wordle puzzles. In one example, Wordle #784, players were given clues such as no repeated letters, the presence of two vowels, an association with speed, and the third letter being a vowel. The answer to this particular puzzle was “quick.” Although not the most difficult challenge, it remains a enjoyable brain-teaser.

The term “quick” is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as the ability to act or move with speed. It is often used to describe a rapid succession of events. Wordle enthusiasts can look forward to more puzzles and tips from Newsweek, helping them improve their scores over time.

