CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Today’s Wordle Answer: Whisk

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Today’s Wordle Answer: Whisk

If you’re playing Wordle today and need a little help, we’ve got you covered. The Wordle answer for September 12th is a five-letter word, and we have some clues to steer you in the right direction. Here’s what you need to know:

  • There is one vowel in this word.
  • Today’s word begins with ‘W’.
  • This word has no repeating letters.
  • This word is the name of a type of kitchen tool that can be used to mix things and make them fluffy.

If you’re still not sure, the answer is Whisk. It took us almost all of our guesses, but we managed to get it just in time with one guess left. Don’t forget to share your Wordle answer once you’re done, but remember not to spoil it for others!

Wordle has gained massive popularity since its launch in October 2021. Millions of players check in each day to test their word-guessing skills. The game’s success led to the proliferation of clones in app stores. However, the original Wordle, developed by Dan Wardle, remains a favorite among players.

In an interesting turn of events, the New York Times acquired Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game now falls under the newspaper’s umbrella of online games. While the acquisition has brought some behind-the-scenes developments, the game itself has remained free and unchanged.

Despite some initial migration issues and the removal of rude words from the dictionary, Wordle continues to captivate players with its simple yet addictive gameplay. So keep guessing and have fun playing Wordle!

Definitions:

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Issues and Glitches with UK’s Digital Immigration Status System

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Religion Teachers in Croatia Embrace the Digital Age to Spread Christian Values

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

US Treasury Proposes New Regulatory Regime for Taxation of Crypto Assets

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Issues and Glitches with UK’s Digital Immigration Status System

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Religion Teachers in Croatia Embrace the Digital Age to Spread Christian Values

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

US Treasury Proposes New Regulatory Regime for Taxation of Crypto Assets

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Raises Prices for iPhone 15 in Key Markets to Drive Growth

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments