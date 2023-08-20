Wordle: The Popular Puzzle Game Taking the English-Speaking World by Storm

Wordle, a puzzle game created by Josh Wardle, is quickly gaining popularity since its release in October 2021. Initially made for Wardle and his partner’s enjoyment, the game has attracted millions of players from around the English-speaking world. Its success led to The New York Times acquiring the game in January 2022 for an undisclosed seven-figure amount.

One of the reasons for Wordle’s popularity is its easy-to-understand gameplay. Players use a color-coded system to guess a five-letter word in six attempts or fewer. A green tile indicates a correct letter in the correct position, a yellow square indicates a correct letter in the wrong position, and a gray tile indicates an incorrect letter.

Erhan Aslan, a professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading, shared advice on playing Wordle. He suggests starting with commonly used vowels and consonants, avoiding less common letters like q, z, j, or x. As players receive feedback, they can narrow down their choices by relying on their knowledge of phonics.

Wordle puzzles are released daily, and Newsweek provides hints and tips to help players solve them. The hints for a specific puzzle might include identifying the word as a noun, the first letter being ‘Q,’ the word having no repeating letters, and containing two vowels.

In a recent puzzle, the answer was revealed to be “quest.” While not a word used in everyday conversation, it is defined as “an act or instance of seeking” or “a chivalrous enterprise in medieval romance usually involving an adventurous journey.”

Wordle continues to challenge and entertain players, and Newsweek will continue providing hints and tips to enhance the playing experience.