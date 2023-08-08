Outstanding Deals on 2021 Apple iPad Pro at Woot

Woot is currently offering great deals on the 2021 Apple iPad Pro tablets. These tablets are all brand new and come with a full 1-year Apple warranty that can be extended with AppleCare. This means that when you purchase an iPad from Woot, you can expect the same quality and warranty coverage as if you were to buy it from the Apple Store itself. It’s worth noting that Woot is owned by Amazon.

The 2021 Apple 12.9″ iPad Pro (WiFi) is available starting from $859.99. The different storage options and their corresponding prices are as follows:

– 128GB for $859.99 (previously $1099)

– 256GB for $909.99 (previously $1199)

– 512GB for $949.99 (previously $1299)

– 1TB for $979.99 (previously $1599)

– 2TB for $999.99 (previously $2099)

If you prefer the 11″ model, the 2021 Apple 11″ iPad Pro (WiFi) starts from $659.99 and also comes with a free case with purchase. The prices for the different storage options are as follows:

– 128GB for $659.99 (previously $849)

– 256GB for $719.99 (previously $949)

– 512GB for $769.99 (previously $1499)

– 1TB for $829.99 (previously $1499)

– 2TB for $849.99 (previously $1699)

For those looking for cellular connectivity, the 2021 Apple 11″ iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular) starts from $769.99 and also includes a free case with purchase. The available storage options and their prices are:

– 256GB for $769.99 (previously $1049)

– 1TB for $879.99 (previously $1599)

It’s important to note that these iPad Pro tablets are equipped with the Apple M1 chip, which offers fast performance. While there are newer models with the M2 chip available, they come at a higher cost. In terms of performance and display quality, the M1 chip and the iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR or Liquid Retina display are still top-notch. The 12.9″ model features a stunning 12.9″ 2048×2732 (265ppi) Liquid Retina XDR Mini-LED display, while the 11″ model comes with an impressive 11″ 2388×1668 (264ppi) Liquid Retina display.

Overall, if you’re in the market for a high-end tablet, the 2021 Apple iPad Pro offers excellent performance and display quality at a discounted price on Woot.