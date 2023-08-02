Woo Audio Introduces TUBE Mini Dongle DAC/Headphone Amplifier

Woo Audio has unveiled a new dongle DAC/headphone amplifier called the TUBE Mini. This compact device features a larger-than-average aluminum chassis and is powered through USB. It offers both balanced 4.4mm and 3.5mm analog outputs.

The TUBE Mini comes with volume attenuation and play/pause controls on its side panels. It utilizes an ESS Sabre DAC chip for digital-to-analog conversion, supporting PCM up to 24-bit/384kHz and DSD up to DSD256. The device’s input stage features slimline tubes, while the output stage incorporates MOSFETs, creating a hybrid design that delivers a maximum of 1 Watt into 8 Ohms.

While specific power ratings for standard 32 Ohms headphones are not provided, Woo Audio claims that the TUBE Mini can drive high-impedance headphones such as the HifiMan Susvara.

The company advises caution when using sensitive in-ear monitors (IEMs) with the TUBE Mini due to potential microphonics. Furthermore, they do not recommend carrying the device in your pocket while in use, as the tubes are mounted on a suspension system that minimizes, but does not eliminate, microphonics.

The TUBE Mini is designed to be a portable tube hybrid DAC that works best when used at a stationary location. It is an ideal option for those looking to add a touch of tube warmth to their hi-fi or headphone setup, whether it be with a smartphone, tablet, PC, Mac, Raspberry Pi, or Schiit Urd CD transport.

The TUBE Mini is available in black, silver, red, or blue, with a price tag of US$499. For further information, please visit Woo Audio’s website.